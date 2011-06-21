A DAY IN THE LIFE: Behind The Scenes At Piers Morgan Tonight

We always wanted to know what it was like working in television (admit it you did, too), so we asked the show’s digital producer Steve Krakauer to document his day.
He did. And we have the photos to prove it.
From opening up the ole computer and launching Tweetdeck to hanging out with Will Smith as he watches his wife, Jada, prepare for her interview, Krakauer offers the down and dirty on the behind-the-scenes routine of making the CNN show.
In the edit room, getting a web clip out from the interview with Gov. Chris Christie that would be airing that night
Capturing a moment in the hallway after the Manilow interview, with Piers, Manilow, and the guests for the next interview: Jackie Evancho and David Foster
Checking in the control room during the Evancho interview, with our director Chris Adair and executive producer Jonathan Wald
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.