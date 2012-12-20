Piers Morgan Calls Pro-Gun Advocate 'Unbelievably Stupid'

On last night’s “Piers Morgan Tonight”, CNN host Morgan argued angrily with Larry Pratt, the Executive Director of Gun Owners of America, about the role of guns in America following last week’s tragic shooting at Sandy Hook.



Morgan — who has let his anti-gun feelings be known before — becomes more and more irate during the interview, eventually telling Pratt, “You’re an unbelievably stupid man, aren’t you?”

He ended the interview by telling Pratt “You are a dangerous man espousing dangerous nonsense. And you shame your country.”



