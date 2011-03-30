Piers Morgan Is CNN's Most-Watched News Program So Far This Year

CNN’s gamble on Piers Morgan appears to be paying off.



Morgan was CNN’s most-watched news program in the first quarter of 2011 edging out Anderson Cooper in total viewers, but falling behind MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell.

In the 25-54 demo Cooper pushed ahead of both and was the ninth most-watched show.

Morgan rounded out the top 10 and Maddow fell to 11th.

Meanwhile, you may not be surprised to hear, Anderson Cooper owned the month of March.

Anderson Cooper 360 was the number one cable news program at 10 pm in the adults 25-54 demo, averaged 496, 000 viewers, beating out FOX’s On the Record with Greta Van Susteren for the first time in 26 months.

