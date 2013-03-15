Late Investor Martin Zweig's Legendary Penthouse Could Sell For $120 Million

Photo: Wikipedia

The penthouse apartment that belonged to late investor Martin Zweig could soon hit the market for between $100 million and $120 million, sources told The New York Post.The penthouse, inside The Pierre on Fifth Avenue and Central Park, is a 12,000-square-foot triplex with a ballroom, four terraces, and views of Central Park, according to Curbed NY.



Zweig, a stock investor, investment advisor, and financial analyst, died in February.

He paid $21.5 million for the penthouse back in 1999, setting a real estate record at the time. He tried — but failed — to sell it for $70 million several years ago, according to Curbed.

The apartment has not yet been officially listed. But if it is listed for more than $100 million, it will become the most expensive apartment for sale in New York City.

Ex-Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill’s penthouse at 15 Central Park West sold last year for a record $88 million.

Now Watch: Real Estate Legend Barbara Corcoran Takes Us On A Tour Of Her NYC Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.