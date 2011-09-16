The Last Home Built by Famed Architect Pierre Koening Is On Sale For $2.3 Million

The Michael Gantert Residence, the last home Pierre Koening designed that was built before his death is for sale in the hills below the Hollywood Reservoir for $2.3 million (via Realtor.com).

Koening, who died in 2004, designed several landmarks of Los Angeles residential Modernism, including the aforementioned Case Study House, as well as the Schwartz House and Koening House No. 2.

The Michael Gantert Residence was built in 1981.

The house sits at the end of a gated road and spans 1,994 square feet. It features an open floor plan upon entry, and is inspired by Koening’s steel and glass Case Study Houses.

The home has three bedrooms, two baths and a three-car garage.

The entrance to the house is ground level

The back of the house over looks the hills

The front of the home

Here you can see the open floor plan

The family room

The family room also serves as a great room

The kitchen with a modern island

Another view of the kitchen

Lots of windows

The house has many stark white features

A dining area

The bedrooms has an outdoor terrace attached

The walk in closet leads to the bathroom

The bathroom features a deep tub

The free-standing sink in the bathroom

The staircase

The bedroom has a view of the Hollywood Hills

One of the three bedrooms

Ultra modern

The second bath has a lot of mirror space

The shower is marble with glass doors

