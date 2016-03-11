New York City's most expensive rental is a $500,000-a-month full-floor apartment at The Pierre hotel

Compass The most expensive rental listing in New York City comes with all the perks of living in a swanky hotel.

The Pierre, a legendary hotel in New York, is home to one of the city’s most dubious distinctions.

The entire 39th floor of the 41-floor hotel overlooking Central Park is being offered as a rental for $500,000 a month, making it the city’s priciest rental listing.

As part of the Pierre Hotel Residences program, interested tenants can sign a lease for as little as 30 days, or for as long as they need. The six-bedroom residence was last offered in November of 2014, the beginning of the program.

Renters have the option to make their monthly payments by credit card if they choose.

The best part of living in this swanky hotel may be the many luxury services The Pierre offers. Residents are given complete access to the butler service, pet pampering, twice daily maid service, and the hotel’s chauffeur-driven Jaguar

The listing is being handled by Andres Perea-Garzon of Compass

.

Asta Thrastardottir contributed to an earlier version of this report.

