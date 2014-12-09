Someone Is Paying Half A Million Dollars A Month To Live In This NYC Apartment

The 39th floor of the legendary Pierre Hotel has been rented for $US500,000 for the month of December, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The half a million dollar price tag makes it the most expensive rental unit in New York City.

As part of the new Pierre Hotel Residences program, interested tenants can sign a lease for as little as 30 days, or as long as they need.

“It’s hard to find a six-bedroom apartment with that kind of flexibility,” Therese Bateman of Town Fifth Avenue told The Wall Street Journal.

But the best part of living in this swanky hotel has to be the many luxury services The Pierre offers. Guests are given complete access to the butler service, pet pampering, twice daily maid service, and the hotel’s chauffeur-driven Jaguar.

Interested in renting it in the future? Bateman and Andres Perea-Garzon of Town Fifth Avenue have the listing.

