Did Pierre-Henri Flamand Name His Hedge Fund After A Video Game?

Whenever a new fund launches, the first question everyone wonders is, “what does the name mean?”



There’s almost always a good story behind a fund’s name, like Starwood Capital’s about how they came up with the idea one time in a hot tub. Or Falcon Henge’s, about how Keith Mccoullough and his partner actually learned how to “Falconeer” to make sure falcons didn’t have some weird traits they didn’t want associated with their fund (the “Henge” was a shout-out to StoneHenge).

So when we heard the news about former Goldman Sachs partner, Pierre-Henri Flamand, naming his fund “Edoma Capital,” we were curious. After a quick google search, “Edoma” seems to be the name of a popular Japanese video game, Royal Edoma Engine (from around 2005).

Some other possible sources of inspiration are the Sci Fi world, Edoma, a large and simple Japanese rug, a small ancient Russian village, and the first initials of a few of the first people to join him: Ali Hedayat, Emmanuel Niogret and Martina Slowey.

Check out the final level of Royal Edoma Engine. It looks near impossible!

