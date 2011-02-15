The First 13-F Of Ex-Goldmanite Pierre Henri-Flamand Is Out, And He's Big On A Brazilian Mobile Company And Sallie Mae

Edoma is also the name of a crazy video game

Pierre Henri-Flamand, the former Goldman prop trader who left to start his own fund, Edoma, last year, is out with the details of his first hedge fund trades.His biggest long position is in Vivo, a Brazilian mobile phone company (~$40 million; ~1.2 million shares).



He’s also holding a big position in Albert Culver, a maker of household products like Noxzema (~$25 million; ~700,000 shares), and SLM Corp aka Sallie Mae (~$22 million; ~1.7 million shares).

Here’s his full 13f:

