Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi tied the knot in one of the most tasteful royal weddings ever

Two of the most important Italian families were joined on July 25 as Monaco’s Pierre Casiraghi — the grandson of actress-turned-princess Grace Kelly — and Italian heiress Beatrice Borromeo said “I do” in the first of two wedding ceremonies.

The civil ceremony in Monaco was limited to just 70 guests, but followed by a grand after-fête at the royal palace. A religious ceremony is scheduled for August 1 on one of the Borromeo family’s private islands. Casiraghi, 27, is seventh in line to the Monaco throne and Borromeo, 29, currently works as a TV personality.

The bride wore pink Valentino for the nuptials in Monaco’s Pink Palace.

A photo posted by Valentino (@maisonvalentino) on Jul 26, 2015 at 4:56am PDT

The couple have been dating for seven years, according to People.

Casiraghi is the son of Princess Caroline of Monaco (daughter of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III) and Italian businessman Stefano Casiraghi, who was killed in a boating accident in 1990.

Borromeo is descended from the ancient Italian house of Borromeo, which traces its roots back to the 1300s.

Getty Borromeo and Casiraghi attend the Rose Ball 2015 in aid of the Princess Grace Foundation.

Following the ceremony, Prince Albert of Monaco (Casiraghi’s uncle) hosted a short, carnival-themed party for 500 well-wishers in the palace gardens.

Then the bridal party moved to the luxurious and historic Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo for an intimate reception and royal dinner.

Wikimedia Commons/Testus An elegant dinner at the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo was preceded by a royal garden party and civil ceremony.

Borromeo’s choice of a pink wedding dress (finished with gold lace) wasn’t just a nod to the Pink Palace. Princess Grace before her wore a pale pink wedding gown covered in French lace to her 1956 wedding. For the dinner at the hotel, Borromeo wore a floor-length white gown.

Associated Press Princess Grace of Monaco was also married in pink.

