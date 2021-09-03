‘James Bond’ legend Pierce Brosnan says ‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page would be a ‘wonderful’ choice for the iconic role

Rege-Jean Page and Pierce Brosnan. David M. Benett / Getty Images / Mike Marsland / WireImage

Pierce Brosnan says Regé-Jean Page would be a “wonderful” choice for the next James Bond.

Brosnan played the iconic spy for four movies, including “Goldeneye” and “Die Another Day.”

The “Bridgerton” star has been a favorite to take on the role.

Pierce Brosnan, who played the role of James Bond in the late 90s, recently said that “Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page would be a “wonderful” choice for the next bond.

Page is currently a favorite to take on the role after his performance in “Bridgerton,” which premiered last year on Netflix. A source for Page Six said the actor is in the running alongside Henry Cavill and “1917” star George MacKay.

“Bond” fans have been speculating who will be the next person to take on 007 after the current Bond, Daniel Craig, said in 2019 that the upcoming “No Time To Die” will be his last time as the iconic spy.

Craig’s predecessor, Brosnan, who played Bond in four franchise films, including “Goldeneye,” gushed about Page when asked by Entertainment Tonight what he thinks of the “Bridgerton” star stepping into the role.

Regé-Jean Page became a fan-favorite for Bond after he played Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in season one of ‘Bridgerton.’ Liam Daniel/Netflix

“I think he would be wonderful,” Brosnan added while promoting his upcoming movie “Cinderella.” “Good luck, good luck.”

Despite the support, Page has been recently shutting down rumors about him being the next Bond.

He told GQ earlier this week: “Well, of all the things you’ll read about yourself on the internet, it’s one of the more pleasant and more flattering. But I take it and leave it at that, personally.”

But Brosnan has other men in mind for the role. In June, the actor also raised the idea that Tom Hardy or Idris Elba could take on the mantle.

“Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity,” the 68-year-old actor told People. “He would be magnificent. There’s Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy – both men can.”

Sadly though, Elba told Vanity Fair in 2019 that he’s not interested in taking the role either.

“No Time To Die,” starring Craig, hits theaters October 8.