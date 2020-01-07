Pier 1 plans to close 450 stores and fire hundreds of employees as the company struggles to stay afloat

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Pier 1 is closing hundreds of stores.

Pier 1 is planning to close 450 stores, representing about half of its total store count, the company said Monday.

The closings could impact thousands of workers. Pier 1 has about 950 stores and 4,000 employees.

The company also plans to cut its corporate headcount and shut some distribution centres.

“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision,” Pier 1 CEO Robert Riesbeck said in the earnings release. “We thank our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Pier 1 and to serving our customers.”

Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that Pier 1 planned to cut about 40% of its headquarters staff, or roughly 300 people. The report said Pier 1 also has cancelled orders and drafted a bankruptcy plan. Pier 1 did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Pier 1 has been struggling to turn around its business following eight straight quarters of sales losses and mounting competition from retailers such as Wayfair and Walmart.

Riesbeck said the store closings and other plans announced Monday would better position the company for the future.

“Looking ahead, we believe that we will deliver improved financial results over time as we realise the benefits of our business transformation and cost-reduction initiatives,” Riesbeck said. “To further advance our progress, we are announcing additional actions today that will enable us to move forward with an appropriately sized store footprint and operating structure as an omni-channel retailer, and better position Pier 1 to meet our customers where they shop.”

