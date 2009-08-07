Piedrahita Forced Off Yacht

Poor Andrés Piedrahita. It looks like the Fairfield Greenwich partner and son-in-law of Walter Noel has been forced to ditch his Dalmatian Coast yacht cruise for a more pedestrian vacation on his farm…in Palma.



Vanity Fair’s Vicky Ward, who has been hounding FG’s super salesman — the feeder fund that lost $6.9 billion of investors’ money to Bernie Madoff — says today that her reporting has pressured Piedrahita off his recently purchased $30 million boat, Oxygen:

“10 days ago or so, Piedrahita had planned to pick up friends in Dubrovnik harbor to take them aboard Oxygen on a cruise of the Dalmatian coast. At the last moment he aborted the mission. ‘Vicky Ward has made my presence on the boat too embarrassing,’ he told them, according to my source. ‘My lawyers are livid with me. Some of my relatives (the Noel family, also the shareholders of FG) are livid with me. So instead why don’t you join me instead on my farm in Palma?'”

FG previously told us that Piedrahita is trying to sell the yacht to raise funds for Madoff victims. But that’s not much consolation to FG investors who have read all about the spendthrift fun-loving Piedrahita’s long history of indulgence and Vicky Ward’s new revelations that he hopes to give up none of his wealth.

