Here's What You Need To Know About The Mysterious iPhone Leaks Around The World

Apple won’t reveal its new iPhone until a developer’s conference later this month, but pieces of the gadget appeared all over Europe this weekend.



First, Czech bloggers said they obtained the screen for a new iPhone. After putting it under a microscope, the Czech’s report the screen has a 960 x 640 resolution. Engadget says that would give the new phone “the highest pixel density yet seen on a phone.”

Then, Portuguese bloggers put up a couple videos showing off what they claim to be metal frames of the new iPhone. They look right to us, but who knows.

Apple, known for its corporate secrecy, hasn’t been able to stem leaks on its new phone. First, Gizmodo got its hands on one two months ago, then a Vietnamese blogger took video of one, and now these reports.

Whatever: the leaks are great news for Apple (AAPL). These media outlets are simply responding to reader demand. That same frothy demand should drive iPhone sales next month.

Here is the first Portugese video:



And another:



