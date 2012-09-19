Own A Piece Of The Moon For $380,000

DaG 1058

Photo: Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions has the fourth largest chunk of the moon up for grabs, and it can be yours for the cool price of $380,000.Known as Dar al Gani (DaG) 1058, the rock is thought to have originally broken off a lunar highland breccia from the far side of the moon, according to lunar meteorite expert Dr. Anthony Irving of the University of Washington.



Split in half to maximise the display of surface area, the meteorite weighs approximately four pounds in total, and is 4.5 inches tall.

It is thought that DaG 1058 was repeatedly smashed by asteroids until it was violently dislodged from the moon’s surface. The rock plummeted through space towards Earth, and eventually landed in Libya.

This meteorite comes from a private collector and will be sold as a part of Heritage Auctions’ Natural History Signature Meteorite Auction scheduled to be held in NYC on October 14. DaG 1058 is expected to sell for an estimated price of $340,000 to $380,000.

DON’T MISS: How the private sector revolutionised the space race in a few short years >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.