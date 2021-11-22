I tried the PieCaken, a 6-pound cake stuffed with 3 pies, and it was worth the $99 I paid for it

- The PieCaken has pecan pie, pumpkin pie, spice cake, and apple-pie filling, all in one dessert.
- I tried it for the first time and couldn’t believe how delicious every layer was.
- The PieCaken wowed everyone at my Friendsgiving.
So when I heard about the PieCaken — a 6-pound (3kg) cake with four different desserts stuffed inside — I knew I had to try it.
There’s a pecan pie on the bottom, followed by a pumpkin pie layer, and then spice cake on top. If that’s not enough, there’s apple-pie filling in the center, and everything is held together by cinnamon buttercream.
Young was just planning to make a dessert he could serve by the slice, according to PieCaken’s website. But when he posted a photo on Instagram, the PieCaken immediately took off.
Six years later and the PieCaken is still a hit. But is it worth the hype? I decided to find out.
Unlike many desserts, the PieCaken can actually be stored in the freezer for up to three months if it’s tightly wrapped in its original packaging. It also lasts in the fridge for up to seven days.
With so many different pies incorporated into one dessert, I wondered if the PieCaken would turn into a big mess. But each slice looked beautiful with its clean lines and autumn colors.
The pumpkin pie layer was beautifully creamy and had a nice subtle spice to it. Like the pecan layer, it had its own deliciously flaky crust, and all the flavors paired well with the cinnamon buttercream frosting.
It was the spice cake that surprised me most. Just by looking at it, I expected the cake to taste quite dense — almost like a pound cake — but it was actually light as air. I couldn’t believe how fluffy it tasted, and the layer was a great vessel for the heavy apple-pie filling on top.
I should note that this dessert is definitely sweet. The different pies combined with the cinnamon buttercream was just a bit too much for some of my friends who sampled it, although they all loved the individual layers.
But if you’re looking for the ultimate holiday indulgence, the PieCaken fits the bill.
And as someone who doesn’t abide by Thanksgiving dessert traditions, I thought the PieCaken was a really great way to sample a bunch of different holiday flavors at the dinner table.
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a skeptic when it comes to crazy desserts that sometimes seem like they were made more for Instagram grids than our stomachs. But the PieCaken is the real deal, and I’m not surprised that its brought holiday cheer to so many people — Kelly Ripa included — for so many years.