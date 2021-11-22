I tried the PieCaken, a 6-pound cake stuffed with 3 pies, and it was worth the $99 I paid for it

It was finally time to try a slice, and I couldn’t believe how well each layer paid tribute to its original pie.

The pecan pie was, without a doubt, my favorite layer. I loved that it had a classic pie crust on the bottom (you can’t have pie without the crust, it’s the law), the filling was a knockout, and the pecans gave everything a great crunch.

The pumpkin pie layer was beautifully creamy and had a nice subtle spice to it. Like the pecan layer, it had its own deliciously flaky crust, and all the flavors paired well with the cinnamon buttercream frosting.

It was the spice cake that surprised me most. Just by looking at it, I expected the cake to taste quite dense — almost like a pound cake — but it was actually light as air. I couldn’t believe how fluffy it tasted, and the layer was a great vessel for the heavy apple-pie filling on top.