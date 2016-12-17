Scientists launched a pie into space and it came back in almost perfect condition

A meat and potato pie was sent 100,000 ft into the sky to test it to the extreme. It took off from Wigan which is well known for its pies across the UK.

Science enthusiasts SentIntoSpace did it to see if the pie’s structural integrity would change after the trip to space.

Once on Earth again, they discovered its structure was actually different, but they didn’t eat it due to health and safety concerns.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

