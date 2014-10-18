Pie Face Packs Up Shop In NYC, Closing All But One Of Its Stores

Facebook/ Pie Face. Pie Face NYC Australia Day Grand Opening.

Australian pastry chain, Pie Face, has suddenly closed six of its seven New York City stores in a bizarre turn of events for the thriving business.

Pie Face first entered the US market in 2011 with its first store on West 53rd Street and Broadway, and has added at least one store each year since – until now.

DNA Info reports the pie chain has shut all but its Hell’s Kitchen store in the city, leaving only a paper sign to thank customers for their patronage.

The Pie Face on Broadway & E 13th St seems to be officially dead, & still has drinks in the fridge. #eastvillage pic.twitter.com/DFaqJ9nmFY — Chris F. (@fnytv) October 15, 2014

Founders Wayne Homschek and Betty Fong are yet to release a statement about the sudden closures, but public relations firm YC Media says they no longer represent Pie Face in the US.

Last year Pie Face Australia was sued by franchisees who alleged the business has misguided profit and cost performances.

