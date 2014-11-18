7 Glorious Photos Of World Leaders Holding Koala Bears

Mike Bird

It wouldn’t be a visit to Australia without some good animal pictures: this time the G20 leaders were cajoled into cuddling some koalas with Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

The G20 might not be great as a deliberative body, but it was a fantastic weekend for pictures of world leaders holding strange animals.

1. Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper looking pretty magisterial with this animated marsupial.

2. Despite choosing a similar-coloured jacket, German chancellor wasn’t taking the risk of getting covered in koala hair.

Merkel Koala

3. For Matteo Renzi, holding a koala is a doddle in comparison to reforming Italy’s stagnant economy.

Renzi Koala

4. Recently re-elected Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, one of the less animated koala-holders.

5. Australian PM Tony Abbot said previously that he would “shirt front” Putin, but both leaders were overcome with Koala-driven joy instead.

6.Indian prime minster Narendra Modi didn’t opt to hold the Koala, but he looks pretty excited all the same.

7. US president Barack Obama struggled in recent midterm elections, but there’s no doubt that he won the contest of which world leader looks best with a koala.

