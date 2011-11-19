PICTURES: See Exactly What Happened At The Pivotal UC Davis Confrontation

Photo: Wayne Tilcock, The Davis Enterprise

Friday afternoon at University of California, Davis, police pepper sprayed non-violent sitting protesters.



As videos of the event go viral, people are asking whether this will be a Kent State moment that catalyzes protest movements across the country. What matters first, however, is determining exactly what happened and whether the police were justified. In their defence, the police warned the protesters that they would be pepper sprayed if they did not disperse.

UC Davis Chancellor Linda P.B. Katehi has not condemned the police tactics, though she said the incident would be reviewed.

But the students saw it different. After the pepper spray incident hundreds of students started jeering at the police and taking pictures, and within minutes forced the police to retreat.

We’ve posted chronological pictures of the event.

