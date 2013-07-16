The 13 Most Powerful Photos From Trayvon Martin Protests Around The Country

A day after a Florida jury’s not-guilty ruling for George Zimmerman in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin, protestors took to the street nationwide, from Los Angeles to New York City.
Many held signs, chanted, “No justice, no peace,” and called for federal civil rights charges against Zimmerman, who was cleared of all charges after fatally shooting Martin, an unarmed black teenager in Sanford, Florida.
The jury, which deliberated for 16 hours over two days, said that Zimmerman’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defence. But thousands of Americans expressed that they didn’t agree with the verdict, demonstrating afterward the intense emotions the case has continued to produce throughout the country.
The protests were mostly peaceful, but about a dozen people were arrested in New York for blocking traffic, according to NBC New York.
In Miami, protestors of all ages gathered downtown at the Torch of Friendship, a monument dedicated to John F. Kennedy.
Protests in New York soon moved to Times Square. The march caused traffic stoppage as protesters demanded federal civil rights charges against Zimmerman.
Protesters gathered in front of an electric American flag in Times Square to express their dissatisfaction with the Florida court's not guilty ruling.
In Sanford, Fla., the town in which Zimmerman fatally shot Martin in 2012, dancers performed a tribute to Martin at Allen Chapel AME church.
About 150 people marched through downtown Chicago, passing city landmarks like Millenium Park and eventually gathering in Daley Plaza.
Los Angeles protesters ran afoul of LAPD officers after blocking traffic on the southbound Interstate 10 Freeway. At least one person was arrested after allegedly throwing rocks and bottles at police officers.
Demonstrators in New York had trouble with the law as well. Crowds of protestors caused significant traffic gridlock, and about a dozen were arrested for blocking traffic.
Despite police presence, protesters linked arms and marched through the streets on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
