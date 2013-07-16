The 13 Most Powerful Photos From Trayvon Martin Protests Around The Country

A day after a Florida jury’s not-guilty ruling for George Zimmerman in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin, protestors took to the street nationwide, from Los Angeles to New York City.



Many held signs, chanted, “No justice, no peace,” and called for federal civil rights charges against Zimmerman, who was cleared of all charges after fatally shooting Martin, an unarmed black teenager in Sanford, Florida.

The jury, which deliberated for 16 hours over two days, said that Zimmerman’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defence. But thousands of Americans expressed that they didn’t agree with the verdict, demonstrating afterward the intense emotions the case has continued to produce throughout the country.

The protests were mostly peaceful, but about a dozen people were arrested in New York for blocking traffic, according to NBC New York.

