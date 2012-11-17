Tour LearnVest, One Of New York's Fastest-Growing Startups

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
LearnVest is a New York startup that has grown up fast in a few short years.Starting as a site designed to teach women about financial planning, it’s become a subscription-based financial planning service that’s now worth more than $100 million.
The company’s founder, Alexa von Tobel, is one of New York’s most impressive entrepreneurs.
Their old office was pretty swanky. But as we predicted, they quickly ran out of room. So we decided to stop by their new digs for a visit.
LearnVest is on University Place, just south of Union Square. Fitting: The company is kind of like a university for planning your personal finances.
The space takes up a whole floor and was designed by architect Jifat Windmiller with an eye towards creating a place that would mesh with the company's culture.
Gabrielle Karol (foreground) has been with LearnVest for 16 months. She works as a video editor for the site.
Carolyn Norton has been at LearnVest for two years. She's a senior engineer on the site's back-end infrastructure.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.