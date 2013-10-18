PICTURES: This Morning's Photos Show The Destruction From NSW's Worst Fires In A Decade

New South Wales is being ravaged by more than 90 fires, which authorities are still battling to control. At least one person is dead and hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

The severity of the blazes only became widely apparent late yesterday, as high temperatures and strong winds fanned the flames, which spread rapidly across several regions in the state.

Photos have begun to emerge on social media of the aftermath in the light of day, and the pictures are tragic.

Just counted 7 homes in the one Mt Victoria street wiped out. Some still burning. #nswfires pic.twitter.com/LhOXBK4apf — Hugh Whitfeld (@hughwhitfeld) October 17, 2013

Thank you to the thousands of firefighters who have so bravely fought fires in difficult conds. #NSWRFS #nswfires pic.twitter.com/stDcOP0hIA — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) October 17, 2013









Devastation. Blue Mountains – at least 6 homes destroyed at Sunny Ridge Rd, Winmalee. #SydneyFires #NSWFires pic.twitter.com/OCSO3fQALt — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) October 17, 2013













