21 pictures that will make you want to visit Thailand

Shutterstock / apiguideDoi Inthanon is the country’s highest mountain.
Thailand has a little bit of everything: picturesque beaches, busy cities, magnificent temples, and tranquil nature parks.
It’s perfect for the traveller who wants to experience the outdoors, history, and religion all in one trip.
From stunning islands in the south to remote elephant sanctuaries in the north, here are 21 photos that will inspire you to book a trip to Thailand.
Southern Thailand's Railay beach is its own peninsula located near Krabi province. The beach's soft white sand and shining aquamarine waters are accessible only by boat since high limestone cliffs cut off mainland access.
Bangkok's Grand Palace is still as magnificent as it was when it was first built in 1782 as the residence of the Kings of Siam. It still serves as a site for official events today, and Thailand's current monarch resides in another palace also located in the complex.
The country's southern region also has mountains, which can be seen when visiting parks such as Thale Ban National Park, located near the Banthat Mountains in the Satun province.
Doi Inthanon is the country's highest mountain, which is why Doi Inthanon National Park, which sits at 2,565 meters above sea level in Chiang Mai, is sometimes referred to as the 'roof of Thailand.' The park itself is a natural masterpiece, and the view can't be beat.
Loi Krathong is an annual festival that's celebrated throughout Thailand, when people all over the country send illuminated paper lanterns up into the sky to celebrate the 12th month in the traditional Thai lunar calendar. It's an incredible sight.
Sitting along the Chao Phraya River in Ayutthaya, the Bang Pa In Royal Palace (also known as the Summer Palace) used to be the summer home of Thai Kings. It's a large complex complete with gardens and some European style architecture.
One of the best ways to get acquainted with local Thai food is to peruse one of the country's floating markets such as the Damnoen Saduak Market near Bangkok, which is packed with lots of colourful treats.
Krabi -- located on Thailand's southwest coast -- also boasts the Tiger Cave Temple. A climb up the temple's over 1,000 steps will give you an incredible view, a glimpse of tiger paw prints in the cave, and a look at the temple's impressively large Buddha statue.
One of Thailand's most majestic sites, Wat Rong Khun (the White Temple) in Chiang Rai is actually a privately owned, contemporary art exhibit set up in the style of a Buddhist temple. Bright white hands, mystical creatures, and angels jump out at you as you walk into the exhibit.
If you're looking for paradise and tranquility, hop on a boat and take a break from the mainland in southern Thailand and head to gorgeous Ko Phi Phi.
Thailand also has elephant parks or sanctuaries such as the Elephant Nature Park in the northern city of Chiang Mai. Since this sanctuary is a rehabilitation center for elephants, you can get up close and personal with the animals, but you won't be riding them.
The ruins of the Sukhothai Kingdom, which date back to the 13th and 14th centuries, can be found in Sukhothai Historical Park in northern Thailand. Walking through the park will transport you to a different time.
Even if you don't go into one of the bars in Bangkok's red light district (Soi Cowboy), it's an experience that many tourists enjoy. Take a stroll through and enjoy the hustle and bustle and colourful neon lights.
It's only fitting that Chiang Mai -- known as the 'Rose of the North' would have its own flower festival. The festival happens every year during the first week of February and features a parade, exhibit, and competition.
The Erawan Waterfall is part of Erawan National Park, which is named after the three headed white elephant in Hindu mythology. The waterfall -- located in Kanchanaburi province -- has seven streams which gush into an eye-catching emerald green pool of water.
The Wat Mahathat in the historical park of Ayutthaya is comprised of the ruins of a former Buddhist monastery. The Buddha head surrounded by tree roots is one of the most well-known attractions in the park.
The Loha Prasat (metal castle) is part of Bangkok's Wat Ratchanatdaram. The unique castle has 37 spires -- symbolizing the 37 virtues needed to reach enlightenment -- and multiple columns on its ground level, which create a sort of labyrinth.
An interesting mix of both palm trees and impeccably maintained trees and flowers make the 500 acres of Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden in Chonburi Province a worthwhile stop.
Bangkok's Wat Traimit temple houses the world's largest solid gold statue, a 900-year old Buddha statue that weighs a whopping 5.5 tons.
