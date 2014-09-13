23 Pictures That Will Make You Want To Visit Scotland

Jennifer Polland

In just a few days, the people of Scotland will vote on whether it will become independent from Britain.

Whatever the outcome, there’s no denying that Scotland is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. It’s home to eerie castles, ancient ruins, and rolling green hills. Here are 23 photos that will make you want to book your next trip to Scotland.

Highland cows roam around the Trossachs.

Edinburgh's Royal Mile (The Highstreet) is one of the most famous streets in Scotland.

Edinburgh Castle sits on top of Castle Rock in the distance, as seen from Holyrood Park.

Edinburgh's New Town was built in the 18th century as a solution for overcrowding.

A small house sits at the foot of a hill in Lockerbie, Scotland.

Shetland ponies are so iconic in Scotland that the country used sweater wearing-ponies in a tourism campaign last year.

At night, Glasgow's Clyde Arc Bridge lights up.

The Old Course at St. Andrews is one of the best golf courses in the world.

There are piping and drumming competitions at the annual Highland Games.

