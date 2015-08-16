27 pictures that will make you want to visit India

India is home to everything from gorgeous palaces and bustling cities to a diverse and tranquil countryside filled with mountains, lakes, and exotic animals.

The intricacies found in the detailed architecture of India’s palaces and temples are both fascinating and breathtaking, and most of the sites are unlike anything you would encounter in the western world.

From stunning temples to lush tea plantations, here are 27 photos that will inspire you to book a trip to India.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.