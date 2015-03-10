32 stunning photos that will make you want to travel to Iceland

Iceland is a beautiful country.

Most of the island is an uninhabited landscape of jagged lava rock, fields of bright green moss, hot springs, towering waterfalls, glaciers, and volcanoes.

Many visitors say that the country is reminiscent of another world.

Plus, it is a perfect place for any adventurous traveller — visitors to the island can scuba dive between two continents, hike amongst a massive volcanic desert, journey into the center of a glacier, and soak in a geothermal spa.

From great waterfalls to the ‘crystal caves,’ here are 32 photographs that will make you want to book a trip to Iceland.

Just a short drive from the airport is the famous geothermal spa, the Blue Lagoon. Iceland is famous for its black sand beaches. And its rare breed of Icelandic horse. In SIlfra, you can scuba dive between two continents. So you'll never run into traffic. You can travel into an ice cave in a glacier. These caves are sometimes called the 'Crystal Caves.' Photographer Andre Ermolaev captured these aerial images of rivers flowing through Iceland's beds of volcanic ash. The country is home to 30 active volcanic systems.

