32 stunning photos that will make you want to travel to Iceland

Iceland is a beautiful country.
Most of the island is an uninhabited landscape of jagged lava rock, fields of bright green moss, hot springs, towering waterfalls, glaciers, and volcanoes.
Many visitors say that the country is reminiscent of another world.
Plus, it is a perfect place for any adventurous traveller — visitors to the island can scuba dive between two continents, hike amongst a massive volcanic desert, journey into the center of a glacier, and soak in a geothermal spa.
From great waterfalls to the ‘crystal caves,’ here are 32 photographs that will make you want to book a trip to Iceland.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.