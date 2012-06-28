18 Pictures That Changed The World

ABU GHARIB PRISON—2004: Horrific pictures taken by the U.S. Army were unveiled in The New Yorker and in a 60 Minutes episode. They showed American soldiers torturing Iraq prisoners. After the images were made public, 17 American soldiers were removed from duty; 11 were convicted and dishonorably discharged. The pictures showed Americas' hypocrisy; their soldiers were as inhumane as those they were fighting in the War on Terror.