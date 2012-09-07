In A Sleek SoHo Office, Squarespace Is Trying To Redefine Web Design

Squarespace helps people build websites. Similar to WordPress, Tumblr, or Drupal, it provides individuals and businesses with a platform for building their website. But Squarespace offers more elaborate and comprehensive design services to its clients. In its almost 10-year history, the company has grown from a one man shop, started and operated by founder Anthony Casalena, to a full two floors in a sleek office in downtown Manhattan.



We stopped by to see how and what they are doing … and discovered a cosmopolitan crew from around the world doing amazing work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.