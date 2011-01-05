The Solar Eclipse That Left Europe, Africa And Asia In The Dark

An unidentified employee of the Stefanik Observatory in Prague uses a projection shield to show the partial solar eclipse visible in the Czech capital during the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. The partial Sun eclipse started over the Czech Republic at about 8:00 CET and it will last until 10:50. In the culminating phase, up to 80% of the solar disc was obscured by the silhouette of the Moon passing between it and the Earth. (AP Photo/Michal Kamaryt)