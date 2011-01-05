The Solar Eclipse That Left Europe, Africa And Asia In The Dark

Photo: AP
A partial solar eclipse, which obscured up to 80% of the Sun, was seen in Europe, Asia and Africa on Tuesday.While a feared event in some cultures, a solar eclipse is celebrated in others such as Pakistan where it is believed that burying an ailing person during a solar eclipse will cure them.
A statue is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Pert David Josek)
An unidentified employee of the Stefanik Observatory in Prague uses a projection shield to show the partial solar eclipse visible in the Czech capital during the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. The partial Sun eclipse started over the Czech Republic at about 8:00 CET and it will last until 10:50. In the culminating phase, up to 80% of the solar disc was obscured by the silhouette of the Moon passing between it and the Earth. (AP Photo/Michal Kamaryt)
Indians watch partial solar eclipse through an X-ray film on the banks of the Tawi River in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. People in parts of north India viewed a partial eclipse Tuesday as the moon crossed the sun's path. (AP Photo/ Channi Anand)
A Lebanese worker, watches though X-ray the parial solar eclipse, at the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/ Mohammed Zaatari)
A Pakistani mother buries her child in mud during the solar eclipse in Karachi, Pakistan on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. Superstitious people hope that burying ailing person during a solar eclipse will cure them. (AP Photo/ Fareed Khan)
A plane is seen flying at left during a partial solar eclipse in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)
Kashmiri boatmen watch partial solar eclipse though a black film at the Dal lake in Srinagar, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Venezuelan tourists watch a partial solar eclipse in front of the Gyza Pyramids, Egypt, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. A partial solar eclipse began Tuesday in the skies over the Mideast and will extend much across of Europe. (AP Photo/ Amr Nabil)
