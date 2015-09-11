Here's why St. Petersburg was just named the best destination in Europe

Roman Evgenev / Shutterstock The Church of Our Saviour on Spilt Blood is one of St. Petersburg’s most beautiful landmarks.

St. Petersburg, Russia, was just named the best destination in Europe by the World Travel Awards.

To determine the World Travel Awards winners, thousands of travellers and people working in the travel industry vote on certain categories in regions around the world.

St. Petersburg won as the Leading Destination in Europe. The city’s ornate palaces and churches and the rich history behind them make it an ideal destination for travellers.

Keep scrolling to see why St. Petersburg took the number one spot.

