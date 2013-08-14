Pictures Show Utter Mayhem In Egypt As Army Opens Fire On Protestor Camp

The Egyptian interim president has announced a state of emergency for all Egyptian cities for the span of a month, reports Reuters.
The Egyptian Army made good on their long threatened promise to crack down on a Morsi-supporter protest encampment in the Rabaa al-Adawiya camp in east Cairo and a similar one at Al-Nahda square, in the centre of the capital, reports Agence France Presse.
The New York Times reports that witnesses talked about gunfire from shotguns and automatic rifles and use of tear gas.
Field hospitals quickly filled with patients suffering gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.
The official AFP count of the dead stands at 129, but Morsi backers are saying the count is at 500 dead and 9,000 wounded, though neither of those numbers are likely to be entirely accurate.
A leading politician for the Muslim Brotherhood has confirmed that his daughter was killed in clashes. Also Mick Deane for Sky News and Habiba Ahmed Abd Elaziz of XPress, a United Arab Emirates publication also perished in the fighting, reports Huffington Post.
Here are a few picture from the morning of mayhem (WARNING: May be graphic):
PHOTO: Egyptian woman tries to stop military bulldozer from going forward during Cairo clashes http://t.co/Lrd1LXvRK1 pic.twitter.com/DVqyqDXGrj
— RT (@RT_com) August 14, 2013
Photos from Cairo appear to show a police vehicle being thrown from the 6 October bridge pic.twitter.com/6AXxVWANuw pic.twitter.com/nGbGgF6Gdy
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 14, 2013
Iconic image: @AFP captures Egyptian woman trying to stop military bulldozer at Rabaa mosque #Egypt pic.twitter.com/ouHhzOURBW
— Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) August 14, 2013
Now read: Egypt’s Voice Of Reason Just Quit The Vice Presidency
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.