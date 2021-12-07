Photos show ‘massage room’ in Jeffrey Epstein’s $60 million New York mansion where prosecutors say he sexually abused girls

A massage table photographed in Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion as part of a July 2019 search. FBI

Photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s “massage room” were made public on Tuesday.

They were part of a heavily redacted package of government evidence for Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.

They were taken during a 2019 FBI search of his Manhattan mansion not long before he died.

Pictures from a July 2019 FBI search of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion were made public on Monday, and show a massage room where prosecutors say a young girl was sexually abused.

The photographs — taken not long before Epstein killed himself in prison — were presented on Friday in the trial of his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself before accusations of sex trafficking against him could be heard in court.

In her trial, which began November 29, Maxwell is accused of trafficking girls for Epstein, abusing them herself, and lying about her actions in a deposition.

She pleaded innocent, saying she is being scapegoated for Epstein’s abuse and claiming to have been unaware of it.

Many of Epstein’s victims’ testimonies center around being asked to give him massages, as a pretext for further sexual abuse.

The pictures, each marked with “government exhibit” and some redacted by way of black squares, offer a glimpse into where this may have played out in the Upper East Side property, one home in Epstein’s sprawling property portfolio.

They show a dimly lit room with dark wood shelves, heavily patterned wallpaper and plush carpeting.

In the middle of the room is what appears to be a massage table, with a white sheet and a folded purple towel.Some images show a small table nearby, stacked with bottles of what appears to be lotions as well as a landline telephone. Nearby also is at least one adjustable white plastic stand.

In some images, redactions cover pictures on the wall.

Another image from the same search shows the doorway leading to the “massage room,” with the edge of the bed just visible.

A doorway photographed in Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion as part of a July 2019 search. Part of the picture has been redacted by prosecutors. FBI

A green massage table, seized from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion in 2005, was also introduced as evidence in Maxwell’s trial on December 3, Reuters reported.

Courtroom sketch shows a massage table displayed during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial in New York, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY