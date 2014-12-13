Disturbing Pictures From The Worst Oil Spill In Israel's History

On Dec. 3, an oil pipeline in southern Israel ruptured, leaking nearly five million litres of crude into a nature reserve.
The spill is one the worst environmental disasters in Israel’s history.
The area affected by the spill is between Eilat and the Evrona Nature Reserve, in the south of Israel.
The pipeline's valves were shut off after the leak was discovered, but it did not prevent five million litres of crude oil from leaking out, The Times of Israel reported.
The reserve is home to a population of rare deer and the northernmost douma palm trees in the world, Haaretz reports.
The Environmental Protection Ministry (EPM) said the clean-up could take many months, but that's optimistic.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the spill and if it could have been prevented.
