Amazing Pictures From Inside Qaddafi's Palace

For the first time in more than 40 years Libyans peered behind Qaddafi’s concrete curtain, looked inside his personal compound and looted everything they could carry.



Below are some astonishing Associated Press pictures of rebels inside the palace of Qaddafi’s daughter Aisha.

Rebels continue searching private homes for Qaddafi after almost catching him Wednesday at a Tripoli residence (via Breaking News).

Rebel fighters and civillians walk near the swimming pool inside the house of Aisha Qaddafi the daughter of Libyan dictator Moammar Qaddafi in Tripoli

Photo: AP

A rebel fighter poses for a photo as he sits on a two seater couch framed by a golden mermaid with the face of Aisha Gadhafi, the daughter of Libyan dictator Moammar Qaddafi, in her house

Photo: AP

Rebel fighter stands on a bed in the house of Aisha Qaddafi

Photo: AP

Rebel fighters seen inside the house of Aisha Qaddafi

Photo: AP

Rebel fighters search in the house of Aisha Qaddafi

Photo: AP

Rebel fighters look over personal photos belonging to Aisha Qaddafi

Photo: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.