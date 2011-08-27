Pictures Of The Libyan Rebels Scouring Qaddafi's Secret Bunkers And Tunnels

Robert Johnson

Libyan rebels have secured Qaddafi’s system of underground bunkers and tunnels, claiming to have cornered the Colonel in the Abu Salim neighbourhood. Though the rebels raised their flag over the area last night, fighting continues (via The Daily Mail).

Bunker

Photo: AP

BunkerRebel fighters search a room in the bunker of the main Moammar Qaddafi compound in Bab Al-Aziziya in Tripoli, LIbya, Thursday, Aug. 25

Photo: AP

BunkerA damaged electric golf cart is jammed against the wall of a tunnel in the bunker of the main Moammar Qaddafi compound in Bab Al-Aziziya in Tripoli

Photo: AP

BunkerRebel fighters inspect a tunnel in the bunker of the main Moammar Qaddafi compound

Photo: AP

BunkerTelephones inside a bunker

Photo: AP

BunkerA rebel fighter enters a bunker of the main Moammar Qaddafi compound in Bab Al-Aziziya in Tripoli

Photo: AP

