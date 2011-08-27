Pictures Of The Libyan Rebels Scouring Qaddafi's Secret Bunkers And Tunnels

Libyan rebels have secured Qaddafi’s system of underground bunkers and tunnels, claiming to have cornered the Colonel in the Abu Salim neighbourhood. Though the rebels raised their flag over the area last night, fighting continues (via The Daily Mail).



Photo: AP

Rebel fighters search a room in the bunker of the main Moammar Qaddafi compound in Bab Al-Aziziya in Tripoli, LIbya, Thursday, Aug. 25

Photo: AP

A damaged electric golf cart is jammed against the wall of a tunnel in the bunker of the main Moammar Qaddafi compound in Bab Al-Aziziya in Tripoli

Photo: AP

Rebel fighters inspect a tunnel in the bunker of the main Moammar Qaddafi compound

Photo: AP

Telephones inside a bunker

Photo: AP

A rebel fighter enters a bunker of the main Moammar Qaddafi compound in Bab Al-Aziziya in Tripoli

Photo: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.