Tour The New Paul McCartney Suite At Liverpool's Hard Day's Night Hotel

Photo: Courtesy Cynthia Drescher/ HotelChatter

It’s a music fan’s dream to make The Beatles pilgrimage to the English town of Liverpool, and experience not only the famous Cavern Club (where the Fab Four played some 292 times!)But The Beatles Story exhibit and maybe…just maybe…the entire Beatles-themed Hard Day’s Night Hotel.



Click here to tour the suite >

The Hard Day’s Night, or HDN as we’ll call it for short, is an extremely new hotel for the area—opened in 2008—situated in a striking historical building with a serious presence in the Cavern district.

Every bit of the hotel is named for something Beatles-related; there’s Blake’s Restaurant (for Sir Peter Blake, illustrator of the Sergeant Pepper album cover), Bar Four (for the Fab Four themselves), and the Paul McCartney Suite.

This weekend, we stepped into the latter for a look around and emerged with an old fashioned case of Beatles mania.

Paul McCartney’s namesake suite sits in a sweet spot on the corner of the fifth floor, with a giant balcony overlooking all of downtown Liverpool (including the city’s Ferris Wheel).

You enter into an open living area, decorated with a suit of armour (as Paul is a Knight of the Realm), a painting of the man himself, and artifacts such as the original proclamation of Freedom of the City of Liverpool to Sir Paul.

Through double doors into the bedroom, the room really comes into its theme when you spy the wall plastered with oversized press clippings focusing on Paul, and Liverpool as well.

Essentially you could read the wall for a mini dose of history, but then you’d be distracted from the jet black, faux fur bedspread and the quirky vintage Rupert Bear rug at the foot of the bed.

Onto the bathroom! It’s accessible from both the living area and the bedroom, and outfitted with double sinks, a toilet and separate shower and bath.

Toiletries are from The White Company, but you’ll find this throughout the rest of the hotel as well.

Awesome bonus extras: the Hard Day’s Night has free WiFi throughout, and most nightly rates include a breakfast buffet (including full English breakfast fixings) in Blake’s Restaurant.

Want to stay in the McCartney suite?

Plan on laying out £115 for a regular room, or £750 for the whole shebang in the Sir Paul suite.

Don’t think we’ve spoiled the fun for you with the photo gallery above, either.

The hotel also has a very popular Lennon Suite; it’s so popular that a guest was staying in it, thus we couldn’t photograph it.

Maybe next trip?

Click here to tour the suite >

Thanks to VisitLiverpool and VisitBritain for arranging this visit.

[Photos and video: Cynthia Drescher for HotelChatter]

This post originally appeared at HotelChatter.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.