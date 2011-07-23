Shocking Pictures From The Norway Terrorist Attack

Photo: ap

Shocking images of violence are coming out of Norway today.Downtown Oslo looks like a war zone after a bomb ripped through government buildings, killing at least 7.



From the coordinated attack on an island youth camp, footage shows people swimming for their lives. Up to 30 bodies were seen floating in the water.

Warning: These images are graphic.

Victims receive treatment outside government buildings in the centre of Oslo Victims receive treatment outside government buildings in the centre of Oslo, Friday July 22, 2010, following an explosion that tore open several buildings including the prime minister's office, shattering windows and covering the street with documents.(AP Photo/Fartein Rudjord) NORWAY OUT: Debris covers the area outside a building in the centre of Oslo Debris covers the area outside a building in the centre of Oslo, Friday July 22, 2010, following an explosion that tore open several buildings including the prime minister's office, shattering windows and covering the street with documents.(AP Photo/Fartein Rudjord) NORWAY OUT: Smoke and flames billow from the shattered window In this image taken from TV, smoke and flames billow from the shattered window of a building after an explosion in Oslo, Norway, Friday July 22, 2011. A loud explosion shattered windows Friday in several buildings, including the government headquarters in Oslo, which includes the prime minister's office, injuring several people. Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg is safe, government spokeswoman Camilla Ryste told The Associated Press. (AP PHOTO / TV2 Norway ) MANDATORY CREDIT TV2 NORWAY - NORWAY OUT An official attempts to clear away spectators An official attempts to clear away spectators from buildings in the centre of Oslo, Friday July 22, 2010, following an explosion that tore open several buildings including the prime minister's office, shattering windows and covering the street with documents.(AP Photo/Fartein Rudjord) NORWAY OUT: A victim is treated A victim is treated outside government buildings in the centre of Oslo, Friday July 22, 2010, following an explosion that tore open several buildings including the prime minister's office, shattering windows and covering the street with documents.(AP Photo/Fartein Rudjord) NORWAY OUT: A young victim is helped A young victim is helped in the centre of Oslo, Friday July 22, 2010, following an explosion that tore open several buildings including the prime minister's office, shattering windows and covering the street with documents.(AP Photo/Winje Ãjijord, Scanpix Norway) NORWAY OUT: Blood smears the pavement, as a victim is treated Blood smears the pavement, as a victim is treated outside government buildings in the centre of Oslo, Friday July 22, 2010, following an explosion that tore open several buildings including the prime minister's office, shattering windows and covering the street with documents.(AP Photo/Fartein Rudjord) NORWAY OUT: Shock is palpable is Oslo Debris covers the street outside buildings in the centre of Oslo, Friday July 22, 2010, following an explosion that tore open several buildings including the prime minister's office, shattering windows and covering the street with documents.(AP Photo/Fartein Rudjord) NORWAY OUT: Read the latest on the terrorist attack here >

