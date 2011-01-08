MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Photo: ap

Holiday season has come and gone and most of the world is back to work but Eastern Orthodox communities which follow the Julian calendar are only just beginning their Christmas celebrations.There were estimated to be 218 million orthodox Christians who followed the Julian calendar in 1995.



In Russia, the long celebrations have caused concerns over the impact this extended break could have on the economy.

Bosnian Serbs celebrate Christmas in a town north of Sarajevo on Christmas eve (Jan. 6) Bosnian Serb men react, during traditional parade for the Orthodox Christmas Eve, in Bosnian Serb town of Banja Luka, 150 km northwest of Sarajevo, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. Bosnian Serbs as Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, according to the old calendar. Christmas falls on Jan. 7 for Orthodox Christians in Eastern Orthodox churches that use the Julian calendar instead of the 16th-century Gregorian calendar adopted by Catholics and Protestants and commonly used in secular life around the world. (AP Photo/Radivoje Pavicic) Christmas is celebrated on January 7th by Orthodox Christians who follow the Julian calendar Christian Serb Orthodox believers breaking traditional Christmas bread to mark the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. Children traditionally scramble for a piece of the bread, searching for a gold coin, hidden inside. Orthodox Christians in Serbia celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, according to the Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) In Serbia, the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church dedicated his message to reports on human organs trafficking in Kosovo Christian Serb Orthodox believers breaking traditional Christmas bread to mark the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. Children traditionally scramble for a piece of the bread, searching for a gold coin, hidden inside. Orthodox Christians in Serbia celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, according to the Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Source: All Voices Orthodox Churches of Jerusalem, Russia, Serbia, Georgia, Ukraine continue to use the Julian calendar Serbian Orthodox Church believers attend the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas Eve in St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox church in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. Orthodox Christians in Serbia celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, according to the Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) In keeping with custom a woman buys oak branches for Christmas, they often decorate oak trees A woman carries dried oak branches, symbols of the Yule log, in a suburb of Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. Orthodox Christians in Serbia celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, according to the Julian calendar. (AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic) Oak branches which represent the yule log are burned on this day A man sings to his son in front of St Dimitri Serbian Orthodox church on Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. Orthodox Christians in Serbia celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, according to the Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) A child receives communion on Christmas. Unlike Orthodox Christians, catholics adopted the Gregorian calendar Macedonian Christian Orthodox priest gives a communion to a baby during a holy Christmas liturgy in St. Clement's Cathedral in Macedonia's capital Skopje, Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. Macedonian Christian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas by the Julian calendar. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski) Some Orthodox families fast till they see the first star on Christmas eve Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theofilos III, centre, walks surrounded by clergy during Orthodox Christmas services at the Church of Nativity, traditionally believed by many to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem early Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. Christmas falls on Jan. 7 for Orthodox Christians in Eastern Orthodox churches that use the Julian calendar instead of the 16th-century Gregorian calendar adopted by Catholics and Protestants and commonly used in secular life around the world. (AP Photo/Nasser Shiyoukhi) Source: Wheeling News Register The pope expressed support of Orthodox Churches A Greek Orthodox priest waves a censer during Orthodox Christmas services in a church in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. Christmas falls on Jan. 7 for Orthodox Christians in Eastern Orthodox churches that use the Julian calendar instead of the 16th-century Gregorian calendar adopted by Catholics and Protestants and commonly used in secular life around the world. (AP Photo/Nasser Ishtayeh) Source: Sify Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visits the Church of Nativity where Christ is said to have been born Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, centre, is surrounded by bodyguards and Greek Orthodox clergy as he attends Orthodox Christmas services at the Church of Nativity, traditionally believed by many to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem early Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. Christmas falls on Jan. 7 for Orthodox Christians in Eastern Orthodox churches that use the Julian calendar instead of the 16th-century Gregorian calendar adopted by Catholics and Protestants and commonly used in secular life around the world. (AP Photo/Nasser Shiyoukhi) The Palestinian Orthodox community celebrates in Gaza Palestinian Greek Orthodox worshipers attend Christmas services at a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City, Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. Christmas falls on Jan. 7 for Orthodox Christians in Eastern Orthodox churches that use the Julian calendar instead of the 16th-century Gregorian calendar adopted by Catholics and Protestants and commonly used in secular life around the world. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Copts who follow the Alexandrian calendar has a quiet Christmas after a terror attack killed worshipers in Alexandria last week Coptic priest Gerges El Moharaky, left, celebrates a Coptic Christmas service in Berlin Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. Christian Copts' Christmas services in Germany are under police protection following Internet threats against their places of worship, after about 21 Copts were killed in a weekend massacre at a church in their Egyptian homeland. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Many communities enact traditional roles on Christmas day Men dressed as shepherds take part in a religious procession to mark the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. Georgians celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar used by the country's Orthodox church. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov) In Georgia the community takes part in a procession People take part in a religious procession to mark the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2011. Georgians celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar used by the country's Orthodox church. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov) Here's another foreign event you missed... 