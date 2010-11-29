Dramatic Photos Of The Largest Korean War Exercises In Decades

Photo: ap

Joint military exercises in Korea’s West Sea commenced on Sunday, amid ongoing threats from Pyongyang.Just minutes ago a part of the drill on Yeonpyeong Island was delayed, possibly due to signs that North Korea was installing a missile launching system for a possible second attack on the island.



Most of the four-day military exercises will continue, however, representing the largest regional naval exercises in decades. The war games will include live fire and bombing drills and involve more than 5,500 sailors and 75 aircraft on board the USS George Washington.

Lee Myung-bak encourages field commanders after being briefed by Gen. Walter Sharp South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, centre, encourages field commanders after being briefed by Gen. Walter Sharp, commander of U.S. Forces in Korea, on an ongoing Korea-U.S. joint drill in the Yellow Sea during his visit to the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command in Euijeongbu, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 29, 2010. Lee took responsibility for failing to protect his citizens from a deadly North Korean artillery attack last week, vowing tough consequences for any future aggression and expressing outrage over the 'ruthlessness of the North Korean regime.'(AP Photo/Yonhap) KOREA OUT South Korean ships mobilize off the coast of Yeonpyeong Island South Korean ships stage off of the coast of South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010. The United States and South Korea prepared for war games Sunday as South Koreans demanded vengeance over a deadly North Korean artillery bombardment that has raised fears of more clashes between the bitter rivals. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder) The USS George Washington is also stationed off South Korea's West Sea U.S. Navy Carrier Air Wing Five aircraft are tied down on the flight deck of the USS George Washington during a joint military exercise off South Korea's West Sea on Monday, Nov. 29, 2010. The nuclear-powered U.S. supercarrier and South Korean destroyer took up position in the tense Yellow Sea on Sunday for joint military exercises that were a united show of force just days after a deadly North Korean artillery attack. (AP Photo/Korea Pool) KOREA OUT A U.S. Navy F/A18F Super Hornet is launched during exercises A U.S. Navy F/A18F Super Hornet fighter attack aircraft is launched off the deck of the U.S. aircraft carrier, USS George Washington during a joint military exercise off South Korea's West Sea, Monday, Nov. 29, 2010. The nuclear-powered U.S. supercarrier and South Korean destroyer took up position in the tense Yellow Sea on Sunday for joint military exercises that were a united show of force just days after a deadly North Korean artillery attack. (AP Photo/Korea Pool) KOREA OUT U.S. Navy personnel watch the monitor during joint exercises U.S. Navy personnel watch the monitor screens aboard the U.S. Navy's USS George Washington during a joint military exercise off South Korea's West Sea, in South Korea's West Sea on Monday, Nov. 29, 2010. A U.S. supercarrier and South Korean destroyer took up position in the tense Yellow Sea on Sunday for joint military exercises that were a united show of force just days after a deadly North Korean artillery attack. (AP Photo/Korea Pool) KOREA OUT South Korean soldiers begin drills at the beach town of Malipo South Korean soldiers pack up camp during exercises on the western beach town of Malipo, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 29, 2010. A U.S. supercarrier and South Korean destroyer took up position in the tense Yellow Sea on Sunday for joint military exercises that were a united show of force just days after a deadly North Korean artillery attack. (AP Photo/Wally Santana) Bringing out the big guns South Korean soldiers take part in a military drill on the beach in Malipo, north western South Korea, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010. The U.S. and South Korea launched a round of war games in Korean waters sent residents and journalists on a front-line island scrambling for cover Sunday. (AP Photo/Wally Santana) More drills on the beach South Korean soldiers take part in a military drill on the beach in Malipo, north western South Korea, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010. The U.S. and South Korea launched a round of war games in Korean waters sent residents and journalists on a front-line island scrambling for cover Sunday. (AP Photo/Wally Santana) South Korean soldiers return to their ship from Yeonpyong Island South Korean sailors return to their naval ship from the port at South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island Monday, Nov. 29, 2010. South Korea's president told the nation Monday that he takes responsibility for failing to protect his citizens from a deadly North Korean artillery attack last week, vowing tough consequences for any future aggression and expressing outrage over the 'ruthlessness of the North Korean regime.' (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder) Meanwhile in Busan, South Korea South Koreans burn a portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, left, and his son Kim Jong Un during a rally denouncing last Tuesday's North Korean bombardment on South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong, in Busan, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 29, 2010. South Korean President Lee Myung-bak on Monday took responsibility for failing to protect his citizens from a deadly North Korean artillery attack last week, vowing tough consequences for any future aggression and expressing outrage over the 'ruthlessness of the North Korean regime.' (AP Photo/Yonhap, Oh Soo-hee) KOREA OUT And in Gwangju, South Korea... A member of the Korea Disabled Veterans organisation beats burning effigies of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and his son Kim Jong Un, right, during a rally denouncing last Tuesday's North Korean bombardment on South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong, in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 29, 2010. A member of the Korea Disabled Veterans organisation beats burning effigies of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and his son Kim Jong Un, right, during a rally denouncing last Tuesday's North Korean bombardment on South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong, in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 29, 2010. South Korean President Lee Myung-bak on Monday took responsibility for failing to protect his citizens from a deadly North Korean artillery attack last week, vowing tough consequences for any future aggression and expressing outrage over the 'ruthlessness of the North Korean regime.' (AP Photo/Yonhap, Hyung Min-woo) KOREA OUT There are also peace activists Pro-reunification activists denounce the war games between South Korea and the United States during a candlelight vigil, Monday, Nov. 29, 2010, in Seoul, South Korea. Troops geared up Monday for new artillery drills on a front-line island targeted by a deadly North Korean bombardment last week as the South Korean President Lee Myung-bak vowed tougher retaliation for any future aggression from North Korea. (AP Photo/Wally Santana)

