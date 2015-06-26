Stunning pictures of Paris in chaos as anti-Uber taxi drivers ambush cars and set fires

Mike Bird
France taxi protestsREUTERS/Charles PlatiauFrench riot police seen Thursday as striking French taxi drivers demonstrated at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against the car-hailing service Uber.

Taxi drivers hit the streets of France to protest on Thursday, bringing some of the country’s main transport arteries to a total standstill.

They are officially protesting against Uber’s ride-hailing app UberPOP, which allows users to be picked up by uncertified drivers.

But the protest also seems to be about Uber in general. In some places there has been outright violence, with burning tyres, flares, flipped cars, and riot police.

France is not the only place where taxi drivers have protested over Uber’s apps, but the demonstrations have been much more violent than in other European cities.

Take a look at the dramatic scenes.

Some of the leaflets handed out by drivers, however, seem to be concerned with Uber in general.

The app was found to be illegal by French courts at the end of December, but at the end of March that ruling was overturned.

Charles de Gaulle airport has advised people travelling to and from the airport to use trains, since roads are basically inaccessible.

Courtney Love was among those caught up in the chaos, tweeting that 'they have ambushed our car and are holding our driver hostage.'

Windows were smashed and in some instances cars were overturned in the worst of the violence.

France isn't the only place where new transport apps have clashed with existing drivers -- UberPOP has already been banned in Germany.

'We are truly sorry to have to hold clients and drivers hostage. We're not doing this lightly,' said Serge Metz, G7 taxi firm chief.

Protests against Uber have hit London too, but without the violence seen in France.

