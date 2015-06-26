Stunning pictures of Paris in chaos as anti-Uber taxi drivers ambush cars and set fires

REUTERS/Charles Platiau French riot police seen Thursday as striking French taxi drivers demonstrated at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against the car-hailing service Uber.

Taxi drivers hit the streets of France to protest on Thursday, bringing some of the country’s main transport arteries to a total standstill.

They are officially protesting against Uber’s ride-hailing app UberPOP, which allows users to be picked up by uncertified drivers.

But the protest also seems to be about Uber in general. In some places there has been outright violence, with burning tyres, flares, flipped cars, and riot police.

France is not the only place where taxi drivers have protested over Uber’s apps, but the demonstrations have been much more violent than in other European cities.

Take a look at the dramatic scenes.

