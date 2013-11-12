Typhoon Haiyan: Indescribable Aftermath From One Of The Most Powerful Storms Ever [PHOTOS]

The wake left by Super Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded, is only now becoming clear as survivors are located and damage is assessed.

The situation is now dire, especially where storm passed over the Philippines.

Here’s a Reuters photo caption from today:

“Dazed survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan that swept through the central Philippines killing an estimated 10,000 people begged for help and scavenged for food, water and medicine on Monday, threatening to overwhelm military and rescue resources.”

Death and destruction are everywhere.

REUTERS/Erik De Castro Residents cover their noses as they walk past debris with stench of corpses along a road in Palo town, devastated by super typhoon Haiyan in Leyte province in central Philippines November 12, 2013.

REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco Residents carry a couch which they salvaged from their devastated home as they walk past uprooted and broken tree trunks after Typhoon Haiyan devastated Tacloban city, central Philippines November 12, 2013.

Everything is wrecked in these places.

AP Photo/Aaron Favila Survivors walk past damaged houses at typhoon ravaged Tacloban city, Leyte province, central Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2013. The Philippines emerged as a rising economic star in Asia but the trail of death and destruction left by Typhoon Haiyan has highlighted a key weakness: fragile infrastructure resulting from decades of neglect and corruption.

Things are everywhere. Residents said they saw this mannequin-in-a-tree a day after the typhoon:

REUTERS/Erik De Castro A mannequin hangs on a tree amidst debris brought by super typhoon Haiyan in Palo, Leyte province in central Philippines November 12, 2013.

And survivors are wondering how to put it all back together.

REUTERS/Edgar Su A woman looks on as she stands in line among hundreds of others, waiting to leave on military air transport after super typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban City in central Philippines November 12, 2013.

Fishing villages got it the worst.

REUTERS/Erik De Castro An aerial view of a coastal town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013.

REUTERS/Erik De Castro An aerial view of a fishing village in Guiwan town, devastated by super Typhoon Haiyan, in Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013.

REUTERS/Erik De Castro An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013.

REUTERS/Erik De Castro An aerial view of the devastation of super Typhoon Haiyan after it battered Samar province in central Philippines November 11, 2013.

Some photos from China on November 11 show the endurance of the storm as it made landfall in the mainland:

REUTERS/Stringer A view of flooded streets after rainstorms triggered by Typhoon Haiyan hit Sanya, Hainan province November 11, 2013. Rainstorms from the typhoon hit the south China region on Sunday and Monday, killing at least four, with seven people still missing, according to Xinhua News Agency. Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded, killed an estimated 10,000 people in central Philippines, according to officials. Picture taken November 11, 2013.

REUTERS/China Daily People get out of a stranded car at a flooded underpass amid heavy rainfalls under the influence of Typhoon Haiyan, in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region November 11, 2013.

On Monday, at UN climate change conference in Warsaw, the envoy from the Philippines announced he would fast until a “meaningful outcome is in sight” and broke down in tears as his colleagues applauded him.

screenshot Naderev ‘Yeb’ Sano breaks down in tears as his colleagues at the U.N. climate talks applauded his speech.

