Typhoon Haiyan: Indescribable Aftermath From One Of The Most Powerful Storms Ever [PHOTOS]

The wake left by Super Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded, is only now becoming clear as survivors are located and damage is assessed.
The situation is now dire, especially where storm passed over the Philippines.
Here’s a Reuters photo caption from today:
“Dazed survivors of super Typhoon Haiyan that swept through the central Philippines killing an estimated 10,000 people begged for help and scavenged for food, water and medicine on Monday, threatening to overwhelm military and rescue resources.”
Death and destruction are everywhere.
Everything is wrecked in these places.
Things are everywhere. Residents said they saw this mannequin-in-a-tree a day after the typhoon:
And survivors are wondering how to put it all back together.
Fishing villages got it the worst.
Some photos from China on November 11 show the endurance of the storm as it made landfall in the mainland:
On Monday, at UN climate change conference in Warsaw, the envoy from the Philippines announced he would fast until a “meaningful outcome is in sight” and broke down in tears as his colleagues applauded him.
