16 insane photos from the 'toughest race in the world'

Back in 1987, a bunch of friends decided to set up a hardcore obstacle course to find out who was the toughest among them.

Almost 30 years later, the Tough Guy is an annual meeting that takes place the last Sunday of January close to Wolverhampton, in the English midlands.

Rather than just a race, the Tough Guy is a marathon journey of physical obstacles akin to a marine boot camp.

This year, the event featured more than 250 different manmade obstacles, from smokebombs to a frozen lake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.