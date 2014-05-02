The Abandoned Silverdome Looks Post-Apocalyptic

It’s only been 12 years since the Detroit Lions vacated the Pontiac Silverdome for Ford Field in downtown Detroit. In the dozen years following the departure, the Silverdome has slowely but surely morphed into a post-apocalyptic-looking dome.

Unlike other super domes of its days like Seattle’s Kingdome, the Silverdome has never been imploded or demolished, and is still standing. Perhaps a demolition is best for the decrepit stadium site.

In May, there will be an online auction to sell almost anything you can imagine from the stadium; seats, scoreboard machines, popcorn machines, and toilets.

The fabeled roof to the Dome collapsed a little more than a year ago, resulting in a football field’s worth of rain, snow and wind damage to the interior of the stadium, including seats and its once-famous artificial turf.

In a video by clickondetroit.com, you can see the damage done to the dome. There’s neverending pouring rain puddles thanks to the severed roof. There’s collapsed portions of the roof scattered throughout the field. There are weeds and brown weathered blades of grass spiked up through the artificial turf.

Check out the full video tour of the current Silverdome below:

