Here are two Coast Guard pictures of the oil rig in the gulf that’s on fire.



From what we understand the unit is still burning and there are 12 workers still missing.

Update: According to CNBC, the crew has been found, safely.

The rig is owned by Transocean LTD. according to WKRG Alabama.

