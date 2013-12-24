BEHOLD: Photos Of The Android Phone Nokia Was Working On When It Was Bought By Microsoft

We knew that Nokia was working on an Android phone before it was acquired by Microsoft.

And now we have some photos of what is, courtesy of Twitter phone leaker @Evleaks, an alleged prototype of the Nokia Android phone. Whether it will ever be released is an open question — Microsoft markets the competing Windows phone operating system. Having said that, people prefer Android to Windows on mobile devices … and it wouldn’t hurt Microsoft to have a hit phone in its new mobile handset division.

But these are pipe dreams.

Mostly, 9to5Google regards the “Normandy” model as a “what could have been” device.

