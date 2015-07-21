Take a look inside the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C., which is opening today for the first time in 54 years

Jennifer Polland

After more than five decades of cold relations, the US and Cuba have restored full diplomatic relations.

July 20 marks the opening of the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C., for the first time in 54 years.

Cuba’s embassy is located in an elegant mansion on 16th Street in the US capital.

Cuban embassy in DCAP Photo

With gilded moldings, columns, arches, and statues, the building feels very grand inside.

Cuban embassy in DCAP Photo

There are elegant stained glass windows.

Cuban embassy in DCAP Photo

And grand marble balconies.

Cuban embassy in DCAP Photo

It will begin functioning as an embassy today.

Cuban embassy in DCAP Photo

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez was on hand to raise the Cuban flag over the new embassy.

Cuban embassy in DCAP Photo

This is the first time that the Cuban flag has been raised in Washington, D.C., since 1961.

Cuban embassy in DCAP Photo

A large crowd gathered outside the embassy.

Cuban embassy in DCAP Photo

Most signs outside the embassy seem to welcome the return of Cuba in the US.

Cuban embassy in DCAP Photo

