Bloody photos show the day 300 troops were sent to guard 9 black school children

The road to desegregation of America’s school system was often paved in blood, as communities grappled with laws that mandated African-Americans be allowed to attend formerly “white-only” schools.

On September 25, 1957, The United States Army deployed 300 troops to guard nine black children who

attempted to enter the racially segregated Little Rock Central High School.

The students and troops were met by an unruly crowd who tried to physically block them from entering the school.

These photos depict the dramatic confrontation between the crowd and the students.

The 'Little Rock Nine' were a group of nine black students who attempted to enter the racially segregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957. US Army

