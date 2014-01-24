15 Apocalyptic Pictures From The Protests In Ukraine

Since last November, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have gathered and marched through the streets of Kiev to protest President Viktor Yanukovych’s rejection of trade agreements with the European Union, and a subsequent move towards a deal with Russia.
The protests, known now as the Euromaidan protests, exploded into a full blown riot over the past several days, after new anti-protest laws were signed into effect by the president. The “dictatorship laws” have spurred more than 10,000 Ukrainians to protest violently around Parliament and Dynamo Stadium, burning buses and tires and launching projectiles at authorities. The police have responded in kind.
Ukrainian police forces have begun firing rubber bullets at protesters, beating them with batons, and throwing Molotov cocktails. So far, four people are reportedly dead. One was shot four times and another once in the heart by the police.
Rioters agreed to a truce earlier today, so that the opposition could negotiate with President Yanukovych. The pictures below show the wild, almost apocalyptic conflict that has erupted in the Ukrainian capital. These are just a few scenes of the terror:
And here is a bit of what’s been going viral on Twitter:
if you’re asking, “but Rob, why are you posting pictures from a video game cover?” I’m not this is really #Kiev pic.twitter.com/f0MVUkwTvj
— Robert A. Caruso (@robertcaruso) January 23, 2014
Another apocalypic scene last night in Kiev. Incredible photo by @varlamov pic.twitter.com/lA9K2j4q3S
— Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) January 23, 2014
A protester points a gun during clashes with riot police in the centre of Kiev http://t.co/7YlQ5A33t0 pic.twitter.com/HKhVnvwPlc
— Agence France-Presse (@AFP) January 23, 2014
Kiev in flames: 15 photos of the deadly clashes http://t.co/jMegDwITtq pic.twitter.com/bgybp7cJqf
— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 23, 2014
A protester stands amid burnt tires and garbage following clashes with riot police in Kiev, Ukraine, by @shuvayev pic.twitter.com/h3LwDMDbq1
— Agence France-Presse (@AFP) January 23, 2014
There may be no machine-gun fire or tanks in #Kiev, but city looks like warzone: PHOTOS http://t.co/VGaanYmNtN pic.twitter.com/imCCFUi66b
— RT (@RT_com) January 23, 2014
Photo: Protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev (Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters) pic.twitter.com/70dgxpyBOc
— AJAM Live (@ajamlive) January 23, 2014
And finally this one, which sums up the battle in the most absurd of ways — cops want memories.
