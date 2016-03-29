28 photos that show you where US presidents have lived

Facebook/Harry S Truman National Historic Site Harry S. Truman’s library contains around 1,100 books the former president would spend his time reading.

Some of US history’s most famous presidents lived in iconic homes you can still visit today.

From the expansive gardens and original furnishings of the country’s first president, to the bedroom where John F. Kennedy was born, these houses give an incredible glimpse into the lives of our former presidents.

We’ve put together a collection of 11 famous presidential homes, including Lyndon B. Johnson’s private hanger and a library where you’ll find thousands of Harry S. Truman’s favourite books.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.